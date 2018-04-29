English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tension in Azamgarh Over Objectionable Post Against Prophet, Police Lathicharge Protesters
Locals gathered in huge numbers at Saraimeer and sought immediate arrest of Sahu for his alleged involvement in posting derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed on Facebook.
Locals gathered in huge numbers at Saraimeer and sought immediate arrest of Sahu for his alleged involvement in posting derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed on Facebook.
Lucknow: Situation remained tense in Saraimeer of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after police lathicharged local protesters demanding arrest of a youth under the National Security Act (NSA). The protesters accused one Amit Sahu of spreading 'religious hatred'.
Locals gathered in huge numbers at Saraimeer and sought immediate arrest of Sahu for his alleged involvement in posting derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed on Facebook.
Delay in police action led the protesters to pelt stones, which injured Nizamabad SDM, Bagheesh Kumar Shukla. As a result, police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the violent mob and bring the situation under control. Sources said, more than a dozen people, including media personnel, sustained injuries as a result of police action. The crowd was dispersed only after tear-gas shells were fired by the police.
According to sources, problem started on Friday when some locals complained to the police against Sahu and demanded stringent action against him but the police did not pay heed to their demand.
SHO Ram Naresh Yadav allegedly refused to register a formal complaint against Sahu as representatives of right wing groups also reached the Saraimeer Police Station. However, the SHO was forced to register the complaint as the crowd started growing at the police station.
Not satisfied with the SHO’s conduct, locals started demanding NSA to be invoked against the accused and even staged a protest outside the Saraimeer police station. The protests for invoking NSA continued on Saturday as well, which eventually led to stone pelting on the police station and arrest of the accused.
Also Watch
Locals gathered in huge numbers at Saraimeer and sought immediate arrest of Sahu for his alleged involvement in posting derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed on Facebook.
Delay in police action led the protesters to pelt stones, which injured Nizamabad SDM, Bagheesh Kumar Shukla. As a result, police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the violent mob and bring the situation under control. Sources said, more than a dozen people, including media personnel, sustained injuries as a result of police action. The crowd was dispersed only after tear-gas shells were fired by the police.
According to sources, problem started on Friday when some locals complained to the police against Sahu and demanded stringent action against him but the police did not pay heed to their demand.
SHO Ram Naresh Yadav allegedly refused to register a formal complaint against Sahu as representatives of right wing groups also reached the Saraimeer Police Station. However, the SHO was forced to register the complaint as the crowd started growing at the police station.
Not satisfied with the SHO’s conduct, locals started demanding NSA to be invoked against the accused and even staged a protest outside the Saraimeer police station. The protests for invoking NSA continued on Saturday as well, which eventually led to stone pelting on the police station and arrest of the accused.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War Beats Baaghi 2, Padmaavat To Become Biggest Opener of 2018
- IPL 2018: Mavi, Avesh Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct
- 5 Riding Gears and Accessories to Buy Under Rs 1000: Road Safety Week 2018
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU