Tension in Azamgarh Over Objectionable Post Against Prophet, Police Lathicharge Protesters

Lucknow: Situation remained tense in Saraimeer of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after police lathicharged local protesters demanding arrest of a youth under the National Security Act (NSA). The protesters accused one Amit Sahu of spreading 'religious hatred'.Locals gathered in huge numbers at Saraimeer and sought immediate arrest of Sahu for his alleged involvement in posting derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed on Facebook.Delay in police action led the protesters to pelt stones, which injured Nizamabad SDM, Bagheesh Kumar Shukla. As a result, police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the violent mob and bring the situation under control. Sources said, more than a dozen people, including media personnel, sustained injuries as a result of police action. The crowd was dispersed only after tear-gas shells were fired by the police.According to sources, problem started on Friday when some locals complained to the police against Sahu and demanded stringent action against him but the police did not pay heed to their demand.SHO Ram Naresh Yadav allegedly refused to register a formal complaint against Sahu as representatives of right wing groups also reached the Saraimeer Police Station. However, the SHO was forced to register the complaint as the crowd started growing at the police station.Not satisfied with the SHO’s conduct, locals started demanding NSA to be invoked against the accused and even staged a protest outside the Saraimeer police station. The protests for invoking NSA continued on Saturday as well, which eventually led to stone pelting on the police station and arrest of the accused.