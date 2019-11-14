Objectionable Messages Found Written at Base of Vivekananda Statue on JNU Campus

New Delhi: Objectionable messages were found written on the pedestal of a yet to be unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda on the JNU campus on Thursday.

There was no immediate reaction from the varsity's administration over the incident, which came to light after a video went viral.

The statue, which is covered in a saffron-coloured cloth, is located at the varsity's administrative block.

Representatives of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) denied their involvement in the incident and said they will issue a statement soon.

On Wednesday, students had painted various messages for vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar inside the administration block of the university as they barged inside the building to talk to him about the hostel fee hike.

By evening, the fee hike saw a partial rollback and JNU said the clauses in the Draft Hostel Manual pertaining to the dress code and curfew timings were also removed.

Hundreds of students, led by the JNUSU, had barged inside the administration block to talk to the VC and on not finding him and other officials in the building, painted messages on the walls near his office.

"You are not our VC. Go back to your Sangh," they wrote on one of the doors to the VC's office. Another message written on the floor outside the office read, "Mamidala, Bye, Bye Forever."

The varsity administration, after facing two weeks of protests, rolled back the hostel fee hike partially for BPL students not availing any scholarship. Students dubbed the move an "eyewash".

