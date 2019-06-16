Observe APJ Abdul Kalam's Birthday as National Students' Day: BJP Leader to Govt
In a letter written to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP's former Rajya Sabha member Anand Bhaskar Rapolu said the United Nations has already declared this day as 'World Students' Day'.
File photo of APJ Abdul Kalam interacting with students.
New Delhi: India should observe October 15, the birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, as National Students' Day, a BJP leader from Telangana has proposed to the government.
He said various educational institutions are already observing Kalam's birthday in their own ways.
"I pray for your prompt expeditious initiative to declare October 15 as National Students' Day and ensure to observe befittingly in all the educational institutions of all levels, so that as the Missile Man dreamt, you can utilise the day as the occasion to ignite the minds of our students," Rapolu said in the letter.
He added that Kalam's birthday should be observed with equal zeal like the nation observes other sensitising events such as June 21 as World Yoga Day and August 7 as National Handloom Day.
