Obsessed With Fairness, Mother Scrapes Boy's 'Dark' Skin With Stone to Lighten Complexion
The five-year-old boy, who had scars and injuries on his wrist, shoulder, back and legs, was rescued by a local NGO and police after his aunt filed a complaint.
Photo for representation only
Bhopal: The deeply ingrained preference for fair skin manifested itself in a dangerous way in Bhopal, where a woman repeatedly rubbed her son’s skin with an abrasive black stone to make it whiter.
The five-year-old boy was rescued by a local NGO, Childline, and the police. He had injuries all over the body.
According to the police, Sudha Tiwari, a government school teacher who lives in Nishatpura area of Bhopal, had adopted the boy a year-and-half ago from Matrachhaya in Uttarakhand but had been unhappy about the child’s complexion from the very beginning.
After trying various domestic hacks to make boy’s skin fairer, someone suggested to her that she should rub her son’s skin with a black stone regularly, the police said. The woman followed the advice, ignoring the pain it inflicted on the boy.
Shobna Sharma, the niece of Tiwari, said she had asked her aunt to stop the cruel practice several times, but when she did not stop harassing and torturing the kid, she was left with no option but to file a police complaint.
She said that the boy had scars and injuries on his wrist, shoulder, back and legs. He was taken to Hamidia hospital for treatment and is out of danger, police said.
