'Obstinate & Arrogant Character, Shows Her Clout': SC Rips Into Nupur Sharma on Prophet Row | Top Quotes

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammad, saying she was “single-handedly” responsible for “igniting emotions across the country”. The court also made a reference to the Udaipur killing during the hearing and said Sharma, with her “loose tongue”, made irresponsible comments without thinking of the consequences. Noting that “merely being the spokesperson of a national political party does not give any person a license to say such disturbing things”, the court also expressed its reservation on Sharma bypassing the lower courts and directly approaching the apex court.

The court was hearing a transfer application in which Sharma had urged to transfer all the cases against her in different states to Delhi as her “life is in danger due to constant threats”. Nupur Sharma said that she is constantly receiving threats to kill her from different states.

Here are the top 7 quotes from the Supreme Court:

“What is her business to make these remarks? …The way she has ignited emotions across the country… This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.”

“When a FIR is registered and you are not arrested, this shows your clout. She thinks she has back up power and makes irresponsible statements.”

“The case of a journalist on expressing rights on a particular issue is on a different pedestal from a spokesperson who is lambasting others with irresponsible statements without thinking of the consequences.”

“We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country.”

“What has Delhi police done? Don’t make us open our mouth. What was the TV debate for? Only to fan an agenda? Why did they choose a subjudice topic?

“Her remarks show her obstinate and arrogant character. She should go to those courts.”

“In a democracy everyone has a right to speak. In a democracy grass has right to grow and donkey has the right to eat.”

