'Occasion for India to be Proud': PM Modi Chairs All-Party Meet in Delhi Ahead of G20 Summit | PICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting in light of India’s G20 Presidency. Interacting with leaders from all parties, PM Modi said India’s G20 Presidency is an occassion for the country to be proud of. The Prime Minister sought their cooperation to make it a big success, while opposition leaders urged him to use the opportunity for the country’s benefit.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. PM Modi, in his address, asserted “It is an occasion for the entire country to be proud of and everyone should contribute to its success."

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is also the West Bengal chief minister, said at the meeting that the G-20 presidency was not about one party’s agenda but of the entire country, sources said.

Some opposition leaders, including Sitaram Yechury and D Raja of the Left, noted that India taking over the presidency was by rotation and said it should not be projected as the government’s achievement, sources said.

The prime minister had spoken on similar lines at a BJP meeting, saying that every citizen should be proud of the development.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said at the meeting that it was a matter of pride that India has got the G20 presidency and asked Modi to leverage this opportunity for the country’s benefit and help deter China from carrying out incursions at the border as well as correct the trade imbalance with it.

He also asked the prime minister to use this opportunity to help the country secure a permanent seat in the UN Security Council and play a key role in helping nations out of the debt crisis as his predecessor Manmohan Singh had done during the 2008 economic crisis, the sources said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, taking part in a meeting on the G20 summit on Monday, expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would use the opportunity to promote the values of peace, non-violence, harmony, and equal justice all over the world.

“I congratulate our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India assuming the G20 Presidency for 2023. This is a matter of great pride to our country and we have a very important role to play in promoting international understanding," he said as quoted in an official release.

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and JD(U) chief Lalan Singh did not attend the meeting. The RJD also skipped the meeting.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Sikkim’s Prem Singh Tamang, and Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde attended the meeting.

Also in attendance were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu’s M K Stalin, BJP president J P Nadda, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of heads of state or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

