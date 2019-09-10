Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Occasional Daytime Napping Linked to a Healthy Heart, Says Study

Researchers found that frequent nappers tended to be older, male, smokers, weigh more and slept longer than those who said that they did not nap during the day.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Occasional Daytime Napping Linked to a Healthy Heart, Says Study
For representational purpose.
Loading...

A new study now finds that a daytime nap taken once or twice a week could lower risk of heart attacks or strokes. According to the research conducted at the University Hospital of Lausanne, Switzerland, scientists studied the relationship between napping frequency and duration and the risk of fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular disease complications.

Study authors tracked 3,462 people between the ages of 35 and 75 for just over five years, before coming to the conclusion that those who indulged in occasional napping, around once or twice a week, for between five minutes to an hour, were 48 percent less likely to suffer a heart attack, stroke or heart failure than those who did not nap at all.

The study, which was published in the Heart, a British Cardiovascular Society journal, found that no such association emerged for greater frequency or longer duration of naps. Speaking about the same, study authors said that subjects who napped once or twice a week have lower risk for incident CVD (cardiovascular disease) events.

During the course of the study, researchers observed volunteers between 35 and 75 of age, who were recruited between 2003 and 2006 to the CoLaus study.

Participants' first check-up took place between 2009 and 2012, when information on their sleep and nap patterns in the previous week was collected, and their health was then subsequently monitored for an average of 5 years.

Researchers found that frequent nappers tended to be older, male, smokers, weigh more and slept longer than those who said that they did not nap during the day. Researchers observed that during the monitoring period, there were 155 fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular disease episodes. Occasional napping, once to twice weekly, was associated with an almost halving in attack/stroke/heart failure risk (48%) compared with those who didn't nap at all.

However, in an editorial linked to the study, Drs Yue Leng and Kristine Yaffe, of the University of California at San Francisco, USA, point out that research was affected by a gold standard for defining and measuring naps. According to them, it made the research premature to conclude on establishing a relationship napping and maintaining optimal heart health.

However, they added that while the exact physiological pathways linking daytime napping to cardiovascular disease risk is not clear, the research contributes to the implications of napping, and suggests that it might not only be the duration, but also the frequency of sleep that matters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram