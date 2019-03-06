LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Occultist Invited Home to 'Drive Away Poverty' Rapes Gurugram Woman

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2019, 8:05 AM IST
News 18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Gurgaon: A 27-year-old woman was raped by an occultist whom the victim and her husband had invited to perform a religious ritual in their home to drive away their poverty, police said Tuesday.

Guragon ACP (Crime) Shamsher Singh said the victim and her husband had come in the contact of one Amit of Ballabhgarh in Faridabad, who boasted of having divine powers.

"As the couple was suffering from financial distress, they shared their problems with Amit, who recommended them to perform a ritual in the house to bring peace and prosperity to their lives, said the ACP.

"Following the Amit's suggestion, the couple invited him to their house Monday evening to perform the ritual. After reaching the victim's place, Amit sent the husband to market to bring in some materials for the ritual," the police official said.

As the victim's husband left home to bring the requisite materials, Amit raped the woman and fled the scene after threatening her with dire consequences, if she disclosed the incident to her husband or report the matter to the police.

The victim, however, narrated her ordeal to her husband, who reported the matter to the police, said the ACP, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit.
