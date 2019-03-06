English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Occultist Invited Home to 'Drive Away Poverty' Rapes Gurugram Woman
As the victim's husband left home to bring the requisite materials, the occultist raped the woman and fled the scene after threatening her with dire consequences.
News 18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
Gurgaon: A 27-year-old woman was raped by an occultist whom the victim and her husband had invited to perform a religious ritual in their home to drive away their poverty, police said Tuesday.
Guragon ACP (Crime) Shamsher Singh said the victim and her husband had come in the contact of one Amit of Ballabhgarh in Faridabad, who boasted of having divine powers.
"As the couple was suffering from financial distress, they shared their problems with Amit, who recommended them to perform a ritual in the house to bring peace and prosperity to their lives, said the ACP.
"Following the Amit's suggestion, the couple invited him to their house Monday evening to perform the ritual. After reaching the victim's place, Amit sent the husband to market to bring in some materials for the ritual," the police official said.
As the victim's husband left home to bring the requisite materials, Amit raped the woman and fled the scene after threatening her with dire consequences, if she disclosed the incident to her husband or report the matter to the police.
The victim, however, narrated her ordeal to her husband, who reported the matter to the police, said the ACP, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit.
Guragon ACP (Crime) Shamsher Singh said the victim and her husband had come in the contact of one Amit of Ballabhgarh in Faridabad, who boasted of having divine powers.
"As the couple was suffering from financial distress, they shared their problems with Amit, who recommended them to perform a ritual in the house to bring peace and prosperity to their lives, said the ACP.
"Following the Amit's suggestion, the couple invited him to their house Monday evening to perform the ritual. After reaching the victim's place, Amit sent the husband to market to bring in some materials for the ritual," the police official said.
As the victim's husband left home to bring the requisite materials, Amit raped the woman and fled the scene after threatening her with dire consequences, if she disclosed the incident to her husband or report the matter to the police.
The victim, however, narrated her ordeal to her husband, who reported the matter to the police, said the ACP, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Captain Marvel Release, Here are 6 Other MCU Female Superheroes Who Deserve Standalone Films
- Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedding, Movies & Mindfulness
- Kangana Ranaut Adores Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Unveils Sooryavanshi First Look
- PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game
- People are Throwing Cheese Slices on Babies to Complete an Internet Challenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results