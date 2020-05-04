Octogenarian Beats All Odds To Recover From Coronavirus, Discharged From Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi: The effects of coronavirus sweeping through countries has been fatal mostly to the senior citizens and those prone to existing conditions of diabetes and hypertension.

As such, the news of the an 82-year-old coronavirus patient recovering and being discharged is enough reason to cheer. RN Mehrotra, a resident of Janakpuri had contracted the virus from his son, who worked at the Ceasefire company in Noida. The office was sealed at the end of March after 16 of its staff, including the son, tested positive for Covid-19.

After the son tested positive, both Mr Mehrotra and his wife also tested positive for the virus and were admitted to Delhi's LNJP hospital before being shifted to a Covid Care centre in Mandoli in Shahdra district.

The octogenarian was admitted in the Mandoli care centre for nearly a month.

In a video message posted on social media, Mehrotra says, "I am thankful to the doctors, to the whole team who looked after me here from time to time, checked my blood pressure and sugar, gave me medicines and anything I needed." Holding up a cup of tea in his hands, he adds, "I am also thankful to the kitchen wallah who always provided me with an extra cup of tea!

He also thanked the 'receptionist wallahs', 'Dr Nivedita' and the 'SDM'.

"I am healthy and I am going home very happy and I thank the government for all the arrangements they have made," the 82-year-old says while signing off from the video.

SDM Pankaj Bhatnagar said that once the results of the reports of Mehrotra's wife and son are received, they too would be discharged. Mr Bhatnagar also expressed concern that delay in getting the reports was slowing down the entire process.

The Mandoli Care Centre has 680 patients currently out of which 348 are coronavirus patients.

The 125 jawans of the 31st CRPF battalion who tested positive for the virus a day before, are also being treated here.

Data released by the health department of the Delhi government shows that at 736 out of 4549, those aged 60 years and above constitute 16.11% of the total number of positive cases. With 33 out of 64 deaths, this group constitutes 51.56% of the total number of deaths in the capital.

