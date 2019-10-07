Odd-Even Scheme: Kejriwal Seeks Transport Dept's Opinion on Exemptions for Women, Two-Wheelers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the transport department to send him its views on the different segments of vehicles to be granted exemptions during the third edition of traffic rationing in the national capital between November 4 and 15.

On September 13, Kejriwal had announced the odd-even scheme would be implemented in Delhi in November to control high-level air pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states during the winter season.

Cars with number plates ending in odd and even numbers would be plying on alternate days. However, exemptions were made for weekends, women drivers, VIPs and two-wheelers.

Though Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has already hinted that the government intends to keep the exemption list same as its previous attempts, Kejriwal has sought to know from the department is women, two-wheelers and vehicles running with compressed natural gas (CNG) should be given any relief.

The chief minister had said the details of the scheme will be shared with people in the coming days. Kejriwal had also assured that findings from the previous scheme will be taken into account this year before exemptions are announced.

In the past, Delhi had implemented the road rationing scheme twice, in January 2016 and April 2016.

