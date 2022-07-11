Odia Edition of 'Amit Shah and the BJP's Journey' Released in Bhubaneswar

The Odia edition of the book ‘Amit Shah and the BJP’s Journey’ has been unveiled in Bhubaneswar in the presence of eminent personalities today.

The book launch was attended by Union Minister for Education and Skills Development Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha BJP State President Sameer Mohanty, Senior Journalist and State ruling BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, former Rajya Sabha MP and eminent journalist Swapan Dasgupta. Prominent personalities, intellectuals, columnists and journalists attended the event.

Anirban Ganguly and Sibananda Dwivedi are the authors of the original English book “Amit Shah and the BJP’s Journey”. The book contains many secrets and interesting facts about Amit Shah’s life. The book perfectly describes the journey to the national president of the world’s largest political party from the booth level in early 1980.

Dharmendra Pradhan as the chief guest said Amit Shah is a strong political figure. “During his tenure as national president, the organization grew in Odisha. Amit Shah’s clarity and determination have led the country’s internal security shifting to a new direction due to his political will,” he said.

Amit Shah has a very good relationship with Odisha. Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said that the BJP’s “amazing achievement” since 2014 is the protagonist of the story, Amit Shah. “Those who are busy with success need to follow it. People who are obsessed with success need to read this book,” he said.

In the end, the author Anirban Ganguly himself commented on the book. “As the book is translated into Oriya, the people of Odisha will know more about Amit Shah,” he said.

