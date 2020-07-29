Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Results Today at 10am at bseodisha.nic.in

Event Highlights
Students are advised to keep their BSE Odisha admit cards handy while check their BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: How to Check Scores Online | Students are advised to keep their BSE Odisha admit cards handy while check their BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020. Here's how to check Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 -
Step 1: Visit the official websites - bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for 'BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020'
Step 3: Log in by entering roll number and other required details and click on the 'submit' button
Step 4: Result will appear on screen. Download it for future reference
BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 to be Declared bseodisha.nic.in | On Monday, School and mass education minister Samir Dash announced that the Odisha 10th result 2020 would be declared on July 29 at 10 am in the office of Board of Secondary Education in Bhubaneswar. The results will be reelased on the two official websites of BSE (bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in).
Odisha 10th Result 2020 Today | The Board of Secondary Education will announce 10th matriculation examination result 2020 on July 29 (today). The result will be released on BSE Odisha's official website bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Earlier, BSE president Ramashis Hazra had said that the Odisha board will announce the class 10 results by the end of July.
Students are also advised to check all the information printed on the result carefully. In case any discrepancy is found, then they should immediately bring it to the notice of concerned authorities in their respective schools.
Meanwhile, according to media reports, BSE Odisha Board Class 12 Results 2020 for all streams are expected to be announced in the month of August. Odisha Board 12th exams were scheduled to be held in March, but got cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown. It was later rescheduled to be conducted in July, but again got cancelled due to the same reason.
Last year, more than 5.6 lakh students sat for Odisha Class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage was 70.78. Out of the total students, 2,05,470 girls and 1,91,655 boys got through Odisha Board 10th exams.
