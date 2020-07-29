 Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Results Today at 10am at bseodisha.nic.in - News18

Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Results Today at 10am at bseodisha.nic.in

News18.com | July 29, 2020, 8:27 AM IST
Event Highlights

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates | After a long delay due to coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is finally going to announce the Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2020 today at 10 am. Student who had appeared for BSE Odisha 10th board exams this year will be able to check their scores at websites such as bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. This year, around 5.34 lakh students had registered for Odisha Class 10 board exams, which were conducted successfully from February 19 to March 2. However, declaration of Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 got delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Students are advised to keep their BSE Odisha admit cards handy while check their BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020.
Jul 29, 2020 8:27 am (IST)

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Keep Admit Card Ready | Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as it will be required at the time of log in to official websites for checking Odisha Board Results 2020.

Jul 29, 2020 8:22 am (IST)

Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: BSE Odisha Matric Results to be Released Today at 10am at bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: Students who took Odisha BSE Class 10 exams will be able to check their result by visiting the official website of the Board at bseodisha.nic.in. They can also check…

Jul 29, 2020 8:21 am (IST)

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: How to Check Scores Online | Students are advised to keep their BSE Odisha admit cards handy while check their BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020. Here's how to check Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 -

Step 1: Visit the official websites - bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for 'BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020'
Step 3: Log in by entering roll number and other required details and click on the 'submit' button
Step 4: Result will appear on screen. Download it for future reference

Jul 29, 2020 8:19 am (IST)

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Where to Check | Student who had appeared for BSE Odisha 10th board exams this year will be able to check their scores at websites such as bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Jul 29, 2020 8:18 am (IST)

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Date and Time | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will announce the Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2020 today at 10 am. Around 5.34 lakh students had registered for Odisha Class 10 board exams this year.

Jul 29, 2020 12:57 am (IST)

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Last Year's Details | In 2019, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Odisha BSE exams. The overall passing percentage in Odisha 10th result was 70.78%.

Jul 29, 2020 12:56 am (IST)

Odisha Class 10 Result 2020: Number of Students | A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examinations this year. While the exams were not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation process suffered a setback. The evaluation of the answer sheets was stopped midway.

Jul 29, 2020 12:52 am (IST)

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 to be Declared bseodisha.nic.in | On Monday, School and mass education minister Samir Dash announced that the Odisha 10th result 2020 would be declared on July 29 at 10 am in the office of Board of Secondary Education in Bhubaneswar. The results will be reelased on the two official websites of BSE (bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in).

Jul 29, 2020 12:49 am (IST)

Odisha 10th Result 2020 Today | The Board of Secondary Education will announce 10th matriculation examination result 2020 on July 29 (today). The result will be released on BSE Odisha's official website bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Earlier, BSE president Ramashis Hazra had said that the Odisha board will announce the class 10 results by the end of July. 

File photo

Here's how to check Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for 'BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020'
Step 3: Log in by entering roll number and other required details and click on the 'submit' button
Step 4: Result will appear on screen. Download it for future reference

Students are also advised to check all the information printed on the result carefully. In case any discrepancy is found, then they should immediately bring it to the notice of concerned authorities in their respective schools.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, BSE Odisha Board Class 12 Results 2020 for all streams are expected to be announced in the month of August. Odisha Board 12th exams were scheduled to be held in March, but got cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown. It was later rescheduled to be conducted in July, but again got cancelled due to the same reason.

Last year, more than 5.6 lakh students sat for Odisha Class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage was 70.78. Out of the total students, 2,05,470 girls and 1,91,655 boys got through Odisha Board 10th exams.

