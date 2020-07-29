Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Results Today at 10am at bseodisha.nic.in

File photo



Here's how to check Odisha Board 10th Result 2020



Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for 'BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020'

Step 3: Log in by entering roll number and other required details and click on the 'submit' button

Step 4: Result will appear on screen. Download it for future reference



Students are also advised to check all the information printed on the result carefully. In case any discrepancy is found, then they should immediately bring it to the notice of concerned authorities in their respective schools.



Meanwhile, according to media reports, BSE Odisha Board Class 12 Results 2020 for all streams are expected to be announced in the month of August. Odisha Board 12th exams were scheduled to be held in March, but got cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown. It was later rescheduled to be conducted in July, but again got cancelled due to the same reason.



Last year, more than 5.6 lakh students sat for Odisha Class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage was 70.78. Out of the total students, 2,05,470 girls and 1,91,655 boys got through Odisha Board 10th exams.