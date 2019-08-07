Odisha 10th Supplementary Result 2019 Released at bseodisha.ac.in. Check Your Score
The Odisha 10th Supplementary Board Result 2019 was released by the Board of Secondary Education on its official website. Students who have appeared for Odisha Class 10th supplementary examination can also check their score.
(Image: News18.com)
The Board of Secondary Education in Odisha has released Odisha 10th Supplementary Result 2019, Odisha Matric Supplementary Result 2019 on Wednesday. The Odisha 10th Supplementary Board Result 2019 was released by the Board of Secondary Education in Odisha on its official website www.bseodisha.ac.in/results
Students who have appeared for Odisha Class 10th supplementary examination can check their score by visiting the official website. Students can also check their Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2019, BSE Odisha Matric 10th Supplementary Result 2019 from the direct link here.
How to check Odisha Matric Supplementary Result 2019:
Students are requested to follow the below-listed steps to check their Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2019 score.
Step 1: Visit the official website Odisha board official website: www.bseodisha.ac.in/results
Step 2: Click on the Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2019
Step 3: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’
Step 5: Your BSE Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2019 will appear on the screen.
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes.
