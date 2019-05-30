English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Odisha 12th Result 2019: CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result Expected Tomorrow at orissaresults.nic.in, Know Steps to Download
It is expected that Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will be released for all subjects- Science, Arts, Commerce. However, till now, official confirmation stating the date and time for release of Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 is not available at the exam convener CHSE’s homepage.
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 Likely Tomorrow | The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha will publish the Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha Class 12th Result 2019, Odisha Intermediate Result 2019, tentatively tomorrow (May 31), Friday. The intermediate result for Odisha Board examination 2019 will be published by the CHSE Odisha on the official website orissaresults.nic.in (http://orissaresults.nic.in).
It is expected that Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will be released for all subjects- Science, Arts, Commerce. However, till now, official confirmation stating the date and time for release of Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 is not available at the exam convener CHSE’s homepage. The BSE Odisha class 10th board result was declared by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on May 23. This year, an overall pass percentage of Odisha matric result is 70.78 per cent recorded.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: How to check your Odisha CHSE Result, Score
Step 1- Visit the official website: www.orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 2- Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result download link
Step 3- On the new window, enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4- Submit your details to view Odisha Class 12 Result 2019
Step 5- The Odisha CHSE Result 2019 or Odisha Intermediate Result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 6- Take a print out for future reference
The Odisha The Council of Higher Secondary Education held the class 12 examinations from March 7 to March 30.
Last year, the CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on May 19 and Arts, Commerce Odisha result 2018 was out on June 9.
