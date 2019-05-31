English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Odisha 12th Result 2019: CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result to be Announced Shortly at orissaresults.nic.in, Know Steps to Download
It is expected that Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will be released for all subjects- Science, Arts, Commerce. However, till now, official confirmation stating the date and time for release of Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 is not available at the exam convener CHSE’s homepage.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 to be Announced Shortly | The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha will publish the Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha Class 12th Result 2019, Odisha Intermediate Result 2019, today (May 31). The intermediate result for Odisha Board examination 2019 will be published by the CHSE Odisha on the official website orissaresults.nic.in (http://orissaresults.nic.in).
It is expected that Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will be released for all subjects- Science, Arts, Commerce. However, till now, official confirmation stating the date and time for release of Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 is not available at the exam convener CHSE’s homepage. The BSE Odisha class 10th board result was declared by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on May 23. This year, an overall pass percentage of Odisha matric result is 70.78 per cent recorded.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: How to check your Odisha CHSE Result, Score
Step 1- Visit the official website: www.orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 2- Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result download link
Step 3- On the new window, enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4- Submit your details to view Odisha Class 12 Result 2019
Step 5- The Odisha CHSE Result 2019 or Odisha Intermediate Result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 6- Take a print out for future reference
The Odisha The Council of Higher Secondary Education held the class 12 examinations from March 7 to March 30.
Last year, the CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on May 19 and Arts, Commerce Odisha result 2018 was out on June 9.
It is expected that Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will be released for all subjects- Science, Arts, Commerce. However, till now, official confirmation stating the date and time for release of Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 is not available at the exam convener CHSE’s homepage. The BSE Odisha class 10th board result was declared by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on May 23. This year, an overall pass percentage of Odisha matric result is 70.78 per cent recorded.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: How to check your Odisha CHSE Result, Score
Step 1- Visit the official website: www.orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 2- Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result download link
Step 3- On the new window, enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4- Submit your details to view Odisha Class 12 Result 2019
Step 5- The Odisha CHSE Result 2019 or Odisha Intermediate Result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 6- Take a print out for future reference
The Odisha The Council of Higher Secondary Education held the class 12 examinations from March 7 to March 30.
Last year, the CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on May 19 and Arts, Commerce Odisha result 2018 was out on June 9.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Salman Almost Confirmed His Relationship with Katrina, Night King's Mystery Decoded
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
- IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results