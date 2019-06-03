Take the pledge to vote

Odisha 12th Result 2019: CHSE Odisha to Declare Class 12 Results Soon at orissaresults.nic.in, Details

Odisha Board or Council of Higher Secondary Education will soon declare the Odisha class 12 result or the CHSE 12th results at orissaresults.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
Odisha 12th Result 2019 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha will announce the Odisha 12th Result 2019 or the CHSE Odisha Intermediate Result for class 12 students soon. The Odisha class 12 result or the CHSE 12th results will be released by the Odisha Board or Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on the official website at orissaresults.nic.in.

It is expected that Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will be released for all subjects- Science, Arts, Commerce. However, till now, official confirmation stating the date and time for release of Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 is not available at the exam convener CHSE’s homepage. The BSE Odisha class 10th board result was declared by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on May 23. This year, an overall pass percentage of Odisha matric result is 70.78 per cent recorded.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: How to check your Odisha CHSE Result, Score

Step 1- Visit the official website: www.orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 2- Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result download link
Step 3- On the new window, enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4- Submit your details to view Odisha Class 12 Result 2019
Step 5- The Odisha CHSE Result 2019 or Odisha Intermediate Result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 6- Take a print out for future reference

The Odisha The Council of Higher Secondary Education held the class 12 examinations from March 7 to March 30.

Last year, the CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on May 19 and Arts, Commerce Odisha result 2018 was out on June 9.




