Odisha 12th Result 2019 Declared for Science Stream at orissaresults.nic.in. Steps To Check CHSE 12th Result

The Odisha 12th Result 2019 or also known as the CHSE Odisha HSC Result has been declared today i.e. June 3 (Monday ) for the science stream. The exam convener Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will be announcing the Odisha class 12 result 2019, CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 probably for Arts, Commerce shortly on its the official website at orissaresults.nic.in (www.orissaresults.nic.in). As the timing for declaration of Odisha 12th Result 2019, CHSE Odisha Intermediate Result 2019, CHSE 12th Result 2019 is not official, result seekers can keep a close track for the same on the CHSE Odisha’ s official homepage.The Council of Higher Secondary Education is responsible for conducting class 12 board examinations in the state and for this academic year it was held by it from March 7 to March 30. And, now the Odisha 12th Science Result 2019, Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019, Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 is awaited on the CHSE Odisha’s webpage.The Odisha 12th Result 2019 , CHSE Odisha HSC Result will also be hosted on these result-based portals and the scorecard can be downloaded from here-1- examresults.in (http://examresults.in/)2- indiaresults.com (http://www.indiaresults.com/select-state.htm)3- results.gov.in (https://results.gov.in/nicresults/index.aspx)Step 1- Visit the official website: www.orissaresults.nic.in or check the alternative portalsStep 2- Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 download linkStep 3- Now, you will be redirected on the new window, here enter your roll number, date of birthStep 4- Submit your details to view Odisha HSC Result 2019Step 5- The Odisha 12th Result 2019 or Odisha Intermediate Result 2019 can be downloadedStep 6- Take a print out for future referenceThe downloaded Odisha 12th Science Result 2019, Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019, Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 is provisional, meaning it is just a replica of Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 or scorecard. All students will be required to collect original mark sheets and passing certificates from their respective colleges.For the academic year 2017-2018, the CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on May 19 and Arts, Commerce Odisha result 2018 was announced on June 9 by the Council of Higher Secondary Education.