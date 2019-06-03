English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Odisha 12th Result 2019: Odisha Declares CHSE Class 12 Results for Science Stream at orissaresults.nic.in, Details
Odisha Board or Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared the Odisha class 12 result or the CHSE 12th results at orissaresults.nic.in
Odisha 12th Result 2019 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha announced the Odisha 12th Result 2019 or the CHSE Odisha Intermediate Result for the science stream. The Odisha class 12 result or the CHSE 12th results have been released by the Odisha Board or Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on the official website at orissaresults.nic.in.
A total of 72.83% students cleared the exams. The passing percentage for girls was recorded as 75.02%, while 70.40% of boys passed the exams. A total of 60 students scored above 90%. The percentage of students who passed with first division stood at 29.42%.
It is expected that Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 for Arts and Commerce will be released soon. However, till now, official confirmation stating the date and time for release of Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 is not available at the exam convener CHSE’s homepage. The BSE Odisha class 10th board result was declared by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on May 23. This year, an overall pass percentage of Odisha matric result is 70.78 per cent recorded.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: How to check your Odisha CHSE Result, Score
Step 1- Visit the official website: www.orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 2- Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result download link
Step 3- On the new window, enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4- Submit your details to view Odisha Class 12 Result 2019
Step 5- The Odisha CHSE Result 2019 or Odisha Intermediate Result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 6- Take a print out for future reference
The Odisha The Council of Higher Secondary Education held the class 12 examinations from March 7 to March 30.
Last year, the CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on May 19 and Arts, Commerce Odisha result 2018 was out on June 9.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
