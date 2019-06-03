English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Odisha 12th Result 2019: Odisha to Declare CHSE Class 12 Results Shortly at orissaresults.nic.in, Details
Odisha Board or Council of Higher Secondary Education will soon declare the Odisha class 12 result or the CHSE 12th results at orissaresults.nic.in
Odisha 12th Result 2019 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha will announce the Odisha 12th Result 2019 or the CHSE Odisha Intermediate Result for class 12 students soon. The Odisha class 12 result or the CHSE 12th results will be released by the Odisha Board or Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on the official website at orissaresults.nic.in.
