Odisha 12th Result 2019 To Be Declared Shortly at orissaresults.nic.in. Steps To Check CHSE 12th Result

The exam convener CHSE Odisha will be announcing the Odisha class 12 result 2019, CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 at orissaresults.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Odisha 12th Result 2019 | The Odisha 12th Result 2019 or also known as the CHSE Odisha HSC Result will be declared today i.e. June 3 (Monday ) for all class 12 exam takers. The exam convener Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will be announcing the Odisha class 12 result 2019, CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 probably for all three subjects- Science, Arts, Commerce shortly on its the official website at orissaresults.nic.in (www.orissaresults.nic.in). As the timing for declaration of Odisha 12th Result 2019, CHSE Odisha Intermediate Result 2019, CHSE 12th Result 2019 is not official, result seekers can keep a close track for the same on the CHSE Odisha’ s official homepage.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education is responsible for conducting class 12 board examinations in the state and for this academic year it was held by it from March 7 to March 30. And, now the Odisha 12th Science Result 2019, Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019, Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 is awaited on the CHSE Odisha’s webpage.

The Odisha 12th Result 2019 , CHSE Odisha HSC Result will also be hosted on these result-based portals and the scorecard can be downloaded from here-
1- examresults.in (http://examresults.in/)
2- indiaresults.com (http://www.indiaresults.com/select-state.htm)
3- results.gov.in (https://results.gov.in/nicresults/index.aspx)

Steps to check Odisha 12th Result 2019 at CHSE’s homepage

Step 1- Visit the official website: www.orissaresults.nic.in or check the alternative portals
Step 2- Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 download link
Step 3- Now, you will be redirected on the new window, here enter your roll number, date of birth
Step 4- Submit your details to view Odisha HSC Result 2019
Step 5- The Odisha 12th Result 2019 or Odisha Intermediate Result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 6- Take a print out for future reference

The downloaded Odisha 12th Science Result 2019, Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019, Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 is provisional, meaning it is just a replica of Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 or scorecard. All students will be required to collect original mark sheets and passing certificates from their respective colleges.

For the academic year 2017-2018, the CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on May 19 and Arts, Commerce Odisha result 2018 was announced on June 9 by the Council of Higher Secondary Education.
