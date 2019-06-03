Odisha 12th Result 2019 To Be Declared Shortly at orissaresults.nic.in. Steps To Check CHSE 12th Result

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Odisha 12th Result 2019 To Be Declared Shortly at orissaresults.nic.in. Steps To Check CHSE 12th Result
The exam convener CHSE Odisha will be announcing the Odisha class 12 result 2019, CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 at orissaresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Odisha 12th Result 2019 | The Odisha 12th Result 2019 or also known as the CHSE Odisha HSC Result will be declared today i.e. June 3 (Monday ) for all class 12 exam takers. The exam convener Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will be announcing the Odisha class 12 result 2019, CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 probably for all three subjects- Science, Arts, Commerce shortly on its the official website at orissaresults.nic.in (www.orissaresults.nic.in). As the timing for declaration of Odisha 12th Result 2019, CHSE Odisha Intermediate Result 2019, CHSE 12th Result 2019 is not official, result seekers can keep a close track for the same on the CHSE Odisha’ s official homepage.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education is responsible for conducting class 12 board examinations in the state and for this academic year it was held by it from March 7 to March 30. And, now the Odisha 12th Science Result 2019, Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019, Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 is awaited on the CHSE Odisha’s webpage.
The Odisha 12th Result 2019 , CHSE Odisha HSC Result will also be hosted on these result-based portals and the scorecard can be downloaded from here-
1- examresults.in (http://examresults.in/)
2- indiaresults.com (http://www.indiaresults.com/select-state.htm)
3- results.gov.in (https://results.gov.in/nicresults/index.aspx)
Steps to check Odisha 12th Result 2019 at CHSE’s homepage
Step 1- Visit the official website: www.orissaresults.nic.in or check the alternative portals
Step 2- Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 download link
Step 3- Now, you will be redirected on the new window, here enter your roll number, date of birth
Step 4- Submit your details to view Odisha HSC Result 2019
Step 5- The Odisha 12th Result 2019 or Odisha Intermediate Result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 6- Take a print out for future reference
The downloaded Odisha 12th Science Result 2019, Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019, Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 is provisional, meaning it is just a replica of Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 or scorecard. All students will be required to collect original mark sheets and passing certificates from their respective colleges.
For the academic year 2017-2018, the CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on May 19 and Arts, Commerce Odisha result 2018 was announced on June 9 by the Council of Higher Secondary Education.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education is responsible for conducting class 12 board examinations in the state and for this academic year it was held by it from March 7 to March 30. And, now the Odisha 12th Science Result 2019, Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019, Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 is awaited on the CHSE Odisha’s webpage.
The Odisha 12th Result 2019 , CHSE Odisha HSC Result will also be hosted on these result-based portals and the scorecard can be downloaded from here-
1- examresults.in (http://examresults.in/)
2- indiaresults.com (http://www.indiaresults.com/select-state.htm)
3- results.gov.in (https://results.gov.in/nicresults/index.aspx)
Steps to check Odisha 12th Result 2019 at CHSE’s homepage
Step 1- Visit the official website: www.orissaresults.nic.in or check the alternative portals
Step 2- Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 download link
Step 3- Now, you will be redirected on the new window, here enter your roll number, date of birth
Step 4- Submit your details to view Odisha HSC Result 2019
Step 5- The Odisha 12th Result 2019 or Odisha Intermediate Result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 6- Take a print out for future reference
The downloaded Odisha 12th Science Result 2019, Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019, Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 is provisional, meaning it is just a replica of Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 or scorecard. All students will be required to collect original mark sheets and passing certificates from their respective colleges.
For the academic year 2017-2018, the CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on May 19 and Arts, Commerce Odisha result 2018 was announced on June 9 by the Council of Higher Secondary Education.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Influencer Trolled For Saying She Sold Only 36 Apparel to 2.6 Million Followers, Fights Back
- Twitter Brews Memes as Hardik Pandya's Photo from Practice Session Goes Viral
- Britain's Got Talent Finale: David Walliams’ Crass Remarks on Simon Cowell has Twitter Raging
- What Happens When Cricket Meets Dance? TikTok’s New Challenge Lets Fans Show off Skills
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Photographer Becomes Star After Stunning Crowd Catch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results