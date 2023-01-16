Odisha: 13 Fishermen Who Went Missing Off Paradip Coast Found After Four Days

The 13 fishermen, aboard two mechanised fishing boats, who went missing off the coast of Paradip in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, have been found, officials said on Monday.

These fishermen had set off for fishing in deep waters four days ago. When they didn’t return to the harbour within the expected time, the owners of the trawlers tried to contact them, but in vain.

The missing fishermen have been contacted and they are returning to the Papadip coast, according to the Fishermen’s Association.

Srikanta Parida, the President of the Association, said the fishermen had gone around 88 nautical miles away from Paradip on the two trawlers for fishing activity.

Earlier the Fisheries Department has written to the Coast Guard and Marine Police to locate and rescue them.

