Odisha: 2 Crushed to Death as Herd of Elephants Strays Into Cuttack, 2 Injured While Taking Selfie

A herd of elephants strayed into Odisha’s Cuttack on Wednesday morning, crushing two elderly persons to death, including a woman. At least two others got injured as the mighty animals went on a rampage in the city. As per reports, the elephants strayed from nearby forests of the Athagarh division.

A day after the incident, a female elephant primarily responsible for causing the rampage was tranquilised and taken back to the forest. “A herd of elephants entered Jagatpur area of Cuttack from Athagarh late on Tuesday night, triggering panic among locals as it went on a rampage damaging vehicles and houses,” said Cuttack’s District Forest Officer.

Soon after the herd went on a rampage, a carcass of an elephant was found by the Mahanadi river. It is suspected that the elephant got washed away while crossing the water body. The carcass was discovered at gate number 14 of the Jobra anicut.

Among the two critically injured, one was a youth trying to take a selfie with the elephant, the officer informed.

Apart from the female elephant, the mother elephant was also tranquilised on Wednesday and her health condition was monitored throughout the night. Another baby elephant was dragged towards the Khuntuni area, the district forest officer informed.

The Forest department staff issued a warning for people venturing out of the Jagatpur square to National Highway (NH) 16. All educational institutions in the area have also been shut down by the district administration.

