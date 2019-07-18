Odisha +3 Admission 2019 First Allotment List Announced at samsodisha.gov.in. Steps to Check

The Odisha Higher Education Department has announced first merit list for SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2019, Odisha +3 Admission 2019. The DHE SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2019 was released by the Odisha Higher Education Department on its official website http://samsodisha.gov.in/. Candidates who have applied for SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2019, Odisha +3 Admission 2019 are requested to check their names on the DHE Odisha +3 Admission 2019 first allotment list.

The Odisha +3 admission allotment list 2019 can be checked from official website now. Students who have their name in the first merit list of SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2019, Odisha +3 Admission 2019 are requested to pay admission fees online. Further, students should keep in mind that the last date to pay admission fees for SAMS Odisha +3 admissionFirst Merit List 2019, Odisha +3 Admission Merit List 2019 is July 21, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

Those who have filled the application form for Odisha +3 Admission 2019 are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check the Odisha +3 Admission 2019, Odisha +3 Admission 2019 First Allotment List

Step 1: Visist the official website SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2019 http://samsodisha.gov.in/

Step 2: Look for DHS Odisha +3 admission First Merit List 2019

Step 3: Click on the SAMS Odisha +3 Admission Merit List 2019 link.

Step 4: Enter the login details

Step 5: Download Odisha +3 admission 2019 First Merit List and take a printout for future