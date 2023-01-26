Three cadres of the outlawed Maoist group – two men and a woman – surrendered before police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Thursday. They laid down arms so as to join the mainstream as a response to an appeal by Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Those who surrendered were identified as Manoj alias 27-year-old Pandu Kabasi, 24-year-old Mati Madhi and 21-year-old Aite Karttami. All three are residents of Daldali village under Maithili police station in Malkangiri district. Police said a huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized during a search operation in the Maithili area on January 24.

According to police, the state government had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on the capture of each of these former extremists. They were active members of Mahupadar LOS Kangerghati AC under Dandakaranya special zonal committee (DKSZC) CPI Maoist party, police added.

Police said they surrendered in the presence of senior officials, including intelligence director Sanjeeb Panda and additional director general of police Amitav Thakur. They will be properly rehabilitated and receive monetary assistance, as per the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation scheme.

“The surrendered Maoists will be properly rehabilitated and will receive monetary assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of the Government of Odisha. They will also get financial assistance for building houses, pursuing studies and getting training in a trade/vocation of their will,” Panda said.

