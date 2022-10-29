CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali#ElonMusk
Home » News » India » Odisha: 33 People Arrested in Connection with Lynching of Woman on Suspicion of Witchcraft
1-MIN READ

Odisha: 33 People Arrested in Connection with Lynching of Woman on Suspicion of Witchcraft

PTI

Last Updated: October 29, 2022, 07:53 IST

Ganjam, India

Police is on to arrest more accused. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Police is on to arrest more accused. (Representational Image: Reuters)

After police action, almost all the male residents of Madhurachua village fled away

Police have arrested 33 people including 20 women in connection with the lynching of a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of a witchcraft related incident in Odisha’s Ganjam district, an offficer said on Friday.

“We have registered total five different cases, including murder, after the incident. Inquiry was on about the incident”, said a police officer.

After police action, almost all the male residents of Madhurachua village fled away. Presently some elderly people, women and children are in the village.

“We have launched a manhunt to arrest more persons involved in the incident”, said Prabhat Sahoo, inspector in charge, Kabisurya Nagar police station.

The villagers allegedly killed Jhunu Nayak, wife of Yudhisthira for lodging a police complaint by her husband against her neighbour without consulting them on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 29, 2022, 07:53 IST
last updated:October 29, 2022, 07:53 IST