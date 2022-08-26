Odisha: 65-year-old Man Impregnates Granddaughter; Case Registered

A shameful incident has come to the light where a 65-year-old man in the Alli area of Odisha’s ​​Kendrapara district impregnated his granddaughter. The 16-year-old girl is now seven-month pregnant. The accused, identified as Rajeev Mallik, repeatedly raped the orphan girl and also threatened her not to tell anyone about this brutal act.

The incident was noticed by the victim’s family members after they saw changes in her body. When asked about it, the girl revealed the incident she had to face. After undergoing treatment, it was found that she was pregnant.

However, a written complaint was lodged at the police station under the POSCO Act. Police said that the accused will be arrested soon.

