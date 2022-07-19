Odisha: 8 Killed in Cholera Outbreak in Rayagada's Kashipur, Water Supply Cutoff; Medical Teams Deployed

Eight people have died due to cholera in Kashipur block of Rayagada district, officials said on Tuesday as the administration rushed to take all precautionary steps to control the spread. The Vibrio cholerae bacteria spread due to contaminated drinking water, officials said adding the water supply has been cut off in the affected area and water tank supply is being supplied to the affected villages.

The administration has expanded its awareness programme of the water-borne disease and have advised people to drink hot water and eat hot food. The administration has also issued a helpline number: 9437448747

The diarrhoea-causing bacteria has infected 137 people of which 41 have been cured. A special medical team from RMRC reached the affected areas, took water samples and have undertaken water quality monitoring.

Anganwadi workers and health workers are working to spread awareness on the prevention and control of the disease

“We are in panic condition due to an outbreak of vibrio cholerae in this area. The administration has taken all the precautionary measures to save people. Health workers and Anganwadi workers are creating awareness and providing health services. We demand administration to set up a drinking project here,” locals said.

Kashipur BDO, Debashis Kar said, “We are focusing on drinking water. Arranging drinking water is our top priority. In view of the situation, all water supply has been cut off and is tankers have been arranged. Hot drinking water is also supplied in affected areas. Five medical teams are trying their best to contain the disease. The situation is under control.”

Vibrio cholerae bacteria was detected from rectal swabs and water samples. A total of 14 rectal swabs and 7-8 water samples were taken from various sources. “Samples have been collected from 14 rectal swabs and eight water sources out of which cholera bacteria was found in three water sources and seven rectal swabs. Health department employees along with ASHA workers are creating awareness among residents. Medical teams have also been deployed to provide immediate service to ailing patients,” said Director of Public Health, Niranjan Mishra.

Necessary steps are being taken to control the situation in Kashipur. A special 50-bed diarrhoea ward was opened at Utkal Alumina Hospital, where 38 people are being treated. Four doctors have also been deployed. Other patients are being treated at Kashipur, Tikiri, Rayagada and Koraput Medical Centers. Treatment is ongoing according to the cholera protocol to control the situation. Extensive arrangements have been made at the Kashipur group health center.

In 2007, 70 people died due to vibrio cholerae and the water-borne disease claimed 30 lives in 2010 in the Kashipur block of Rayagada district.

(With inputs from Gajamohan Garadia & Nirupama Behera)

