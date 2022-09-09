Odisha: After 119 Yrs, ASI Begins Removal of Sand from Konark Temple's 'Jagamohana' for Conservation

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the premises of the world-famous Sun Temple at Konark on Thursday ahead of the sand removal process from the ‘Jagamohana’ (audience hall) of the temple by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for conservation.

According to reports, in 1903, the three doors of the Sun Temple, including the sanctum sanctorum, were sealed with sand in order to protect the temple from harsh weather conditions. In order to preserve Jagamohana, including the sanctum sanctorum and the three doors of the Sun Temple, seminars and workshops were held several times with experts at the temple premises.

But the expert committee’s report and suggestions were ignored at various times by ASI officials. However, recently, several concerned authorities have expressed concerns over the preservation of Jagamohans and urged for its protection from further damages.

ASI Superintendent Bhubaneswar circle Arun Kumar Mallick said after the completion of the groundbreaking ceremony, “an expert committee will be formed by ASI to thoroughly check how the sand can be safely removed from the temple.” He said that the sand removal process will begin within two to three months.

In order to protect and preserve the Jagamohana, he said a hole will be dug up in the west gate of the temple and the process of removing sand from the three gates including the temple’s sanctum sanctorum will begin.

“We are demanding the preservation of the sun temple for the last few years. Expert teams will start work to remove sand from inside the temple. They have also said there would be no threat to the temple,” said Bhagirathi Swain, convenor of Konark Surakshya Samiti.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the history, architecture and culture of the Konark Sun Temple are unique. Vigorous preparations, including plans to remove sand using ultra-modern technology, will be used for the protection and conservation work of the historic temple. It has been estimated that the entire process will take three years to complete.

(With inputs from Debashis Singrayan in Puri)

