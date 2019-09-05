Odisha Alerts District Collectors on Possible Flooding as Heavy Rainfall Batters State

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday asked all district collectors to remain prepared for any possible flooding and water-logging in view of the heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a heavy downpour in several districts of the state in the next three days. While a red warning has been issued for four districts, six districts have been issued an orange warning by the IMD.

"The collectors of the districts under red/orange warning are directed to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any possible flood/water-logging/landslide that may arise in the event of intense rainfall," Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena stated in a letter to the collectors.

He asked them to make advance arrangements to evacuate people from vulnerable locations to safe shelters and provide adequate food, drinking water, lighting, health and sanitation facilities.

Four districts -- Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur -- have been issued a red warning.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur till September 6 morning," said an IMD bulletin.

The Met Office has issued an orange warning for six districts -- Gajapati, Puri, Koraput, Balangir, Rayagada and Nuapada.

A yellow warning has been issued for isolated places in the districts of Gajapati, Malkangiri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara till Friday morning.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast and west-central adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal till Saturday.

