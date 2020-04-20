Odisha and Kerala have Best Doubling Rate for Covid-19 Infection, Says Govt
While cases doubled in Kerala in 67.2 days, it was 34.12 days in case of Odisha. The Union Territory of Chandigarh registered doubling of cases in 45.7 days.
India's oldest COVID-19 survivor couple leave for home after getting discharged from the hospital. (Image: PRD Kerala)
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday appreciated Odisha for being among the top two states in containing and combating the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently, officials said here.
Odisha and Kerala have the best performing double rates for COVID-19 (growth of infection). The two states have managed contact tracing and case management very well in COVID-19 cases, leading to highest doubling rate in the country of more than 30 days.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data between April 12-18 said Odisha and Kerala have the best-performing doubling rates of positive COVID-19 cases.
While cases doubled in Kerala in 67.2 days, it was 34.12 days in case of Odisha. The Union Territory of Chandigarh registered doubling of cases in 45.7 days, the officials said.
Third in the list of states is Chhattisgarh, which has seen positive cases double in 27.8 days during the period, they added.
