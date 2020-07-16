Odisha Announces 14-day Lockdown in Four Districts, Municipal Corporation as Covid-19 Cases Rise

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the state government on Thursday announced lockdown for 14 days in four districts and a municipal corporation from Friday evening till July 31 midnight.

Chief secretary Asit Tripathy informed that the lockdown will be imposed in the districts of Ganjam, Khorda, Cuttack and Jajpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation in Sundargarh district.

He said that aggressive surveillance, testing, tracing, isolation and treatment will be taken during the lockdown.

Around 66 per cent of caseload have been reported from the four districts and 90 per cent of cases in Sundargarh district from the Rourkela Municipal Corporation.

During this lockdown, all shops and commercial establishments, offices and institutions shall remain closed, said an order issued by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

However, essential services would be allowed during the lockdown while some offices of central and state governments would be allowed to function.

Shops selling vegetables, grocery and milk between 6 am to 1 pm will be allowed, the order said.

Besides, home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators are allowed during the lockdown.

The government has also permitted agriculture and allied activities, all industrial units, factories and construction activities and ITeS units with bare minimum staff for critical operations.

Besides, operation of hotels and hospitality units, and dhabas along national and state highways/ major roads for takeaway, petrol pumps, CNG stations and LPG distribution and retail outlets are allowed.

The government also allowed operations of E-commerce establishments.

Movement of air, sea and rail transport along with road transport on highways and goods movement have also been allowed.