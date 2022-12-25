CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Odisha: Another Russian Tourist Found Dead in Rayagada Hotel, Police Claim Suicide
1-MIN READ

Odisha: Another Russian Tourist Found Dead in Rayagada Hotel, Police Claim Suicide

By: Basanta Kumar Puri

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 23:08 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Anthem has rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) but doctors declared him dead on arrival. (Shutterstock)

Days after Vladimir Bidanov was found dead in his hotel room, his friend Pavel Anthem jumped off the third floor of the hotel allegedly in a suicide bid

Days after a Russian tourist was found dead in a hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada district, another Russian tourist died under mysterious circumstances in the district. The deceased was identified as Powel Anthem, officials said on Sunday.

As per information, four Russian tourists, including Anthem, had checked into the hotel on December 21 after visiting Daringibadi in Kandhamal district.

On Thursday morning, the body of Vladimir Bidanov was recovered from his room by Rayagada police. His post-mortem report revealed that he died of a cardiac arrest.

A day later, Bidanov’s friend Pavel Anthem jumped off the third floor of the hotel, allegedly in a suicide bid. Anthem was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Rayagada police have stepped up the security of the tourist group and informed the Russian embassy about the incident. The deaths of two Russian tourists in Rayagada town have become a matter of concern for the district administration.

Rayagada SP​ Bibekananda Sharma said, “four Russian tourists visited here. The body of a tourist was recovered from a hotel on December 22. After getting the information, we reached the site. The post-mortem report revealed that he died of cardiac arrest. Another tourist, Anthem jumped off the third floor of the hotel in a suicide bid and it was found that he was depressed. After the death of his friend, he committed suicide."

“He was very depressed over the death of his friend and jumped off the third floor of the hotel", said Jitendra Singh who was the guide of the Russian tourists.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Tags:
  1. cardiac arrest
  2. Odisha
  3. police
  4. Russia
  5. suicide
first published:December 25, 2022, 22:30 IST
last updated:December 25, 2022, 23:08 IST
