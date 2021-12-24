Odisha Bans Zero Night Celebrations Across State Ahead of Christmas Celebrations

In view of the unabated rise in Omicron cases across the country, Odisha Government has banned Christmas and New Year celebrations in the State with effect from December 25, 2021, till January 2, 2022.

The fresh guidelines issued by the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) stated that Christmas celebration will be limited to churches with a maximum of 50 persons joining the mass by strictly following COVID protocols and in terms of specific conditions as imposed by collectors, municipal commissioners, and local authorities while permitting such mass if any.

Zero Night celebration in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, Kalyan Mandaps has been completely banned across the State. However, the restrictions will not be imposed on marriage and funeral-related events.

As per the order, there will be strict vigilance on crowding and congregation at public places during the above occasions. No community feast, social gathering, rallies, orchestras, dances, and other cultural programs will be permitted across the State, the order stated.

The authorities may impose any additional restrictions if necessary in the interest of containment of the spread of -19. Any person violating the above restrictions will be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Covid-19 Regulations 2000.

