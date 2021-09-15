Odisha, Bengal Train Services Hit, Kharagpur Flooded After Incessant Rain: Here's What IMD Say

After wreaking havoc in Odisha for the past two days claiming four human lives and affecting over 20 lakh people, the deep depression has caused incessant rainfall in south Bengal on Wednesday.

Severe water-logging was reported in Kharagpur which has disrupted train services between Bengal and Odisha.

“Depression over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining East MP weakened into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood at 0530 hrs IST of today. To move west-northwest wards across North MP and weaken gradually, “ the Indian Meteorological Department tweeted.

Depression over north Chhattisgarh & adjoining East MP weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over northeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 15th September https://t.co/q49FdjSbgR move west-northwestwards across north MP and weaken gradually. pic.twitter.com/rg7pAVs7fn— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 15, 2021

The deep depression had caused rain in all the 30 districts of the state. In the past two days after the depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the Odisha coast near Bhadrak, the state received an average 155.9 mm rainfall. It triggered floods in urban and rural areas, affecting over 20 lakh people.

Depression over north Chhattisgarh & adjoining East Madhya Pradesh located about 90 km south-southwest of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) . To weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure area during the next 12 hours and continue to move across Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/zw5SowBLbK— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 14, 2021

News agency PTI reported that the precipitation was the highest in Angul and Sonepur districts which received over 300 mm rainfall. Talcher in Angul district received the highest rainfall of 394 mm followed by 372 mm at Birmaharajpur in Sonepur district. Eighteen districts got rainfall in the range of 200 mm to 300 mm and the remaining ten received 100 to 200 mm rainfall.

Reportedly, the depression over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining north interior Odisha has now moved further west-northwestwards at a speed of 12 kmph. It lays centered at about 80 km south-southwest of Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh and about 190 km east-northeast of Raipur.

