Odisha: BJD to Celebrate Foundation-day Silver Jubilee in 'Big Way' Today

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to celebrate the silver jubilee of its foundation day in Puri on Monday, aiming at boosting the rank and file of the party ahead of the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The Biju Janata Dal was founded on December 26, 1997, and named after its legendary leader Biju Patnaik, the father of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

”The function in Puri is likely to see the launch of BJD’s poll campaign for the next general election, which is due in 2024,” a party source said.

The regional party, which is headed by Patnaik and is in power in Odisha since 2000, could not organise its foundation day function last year due to the Covid pandemic.

“The top leadership has decided to celebrate the silver jubilee in a big way in Puri,” BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said.

Arrangements are in place for all Covid protocols, he added.

Noting that the BJD during its 25 years of existence has become a ”mass movement” instead of being just a political outfit, another senior party leader Prasanna Acharya said all its office-bearers will participate in the programme. Patnaik is likely to address Monday’s gathering at the pilgrim town of Puri, and lay out a roadmap for the party’s future endeavours, BJD leaders said. The BJD had first formed government in alliance with the BJP in the state.

