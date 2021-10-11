Odisha: Body of Senior Journalist’s Son Fished Out of Pond Near Bhubaneshwar, Was Reported Missing

The body of a 30-year-old man, identified as the son of a senior journalist, was fished out of a pond at Patrapada near Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. He had gone missing from near his home in Inforcity limits on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Manish Anurag Das, was the eldest son of Nabin Das, who is the editor-in-chief of Odia daily Nirbhay. Das had lodged a missing complaint at Infocity police station early on Sunday. The area where Manish’s body was found, however, is under the jurisdiction of Tamando police station.

Sources in the family said Manish’s wedding was scheduled to be held in November. Family members have alleged that he was kidnapped and later killed.

According to police, personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind Manish’s death. A police team along with Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Umashankar Dash and a scientific team reached the spot and started an investigation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Dash said police had registered two cases, one at Infocity police station and another at Tamando police station after recovering the body. “A youth’s body was recovered from the pond in Patrapada area. It was identified as Manish. We had received a missing complaint at Infocity police station and were investigating the matter. The man had made a call to his family members and informed that he was with two youths," the DCP said, adding that the family members claimed to have received a ransom call later.

He said police were investigating the allegations of kidnapping and the demand for ransom. A special squad had been formed to probe the case, Dash added.

Senior officials said all the CCTV cameras around the spot where Manish’s body was recovered were being thoroughly examined.

A shopkeeper in Infocity area said, “He (Manish Anurag) stood near our shop on Saturday evening. He looked calm and quiet. After some shopping, he went away."

(With PTI inputs)

