Odisha: Brandishing Service Gun, Three Haryana Cops Attack Journalists in Balasore

Brandishing their service gun, three Haryana Police personnel allegedly attacked journalists on the premises of a police station in Odisha’s Balasore district on Sunday.

The incident happened at Khantapada police station in Balasore district, where a three-member team from the Haryana Police had come investigate a criminal case. During a raid, the Haryana Police could not find the accused at his premises and instead brought his mother for interrogation at Khantapada police station.

When journalists asked the Haryana Police team about the matter, the three cops reportedly attacked them. One of the officials brandished his service revolver and threatened the journalists.

Later, the journalists staged a protest demanding action against the cops. An FIR has been lodged in Kantapada police station.

