Odisha: BSF Launches Boat Ambulance Service in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri District

To provide health service in Swabhiman Anchal, an area in Malkangiri district that has been cut off, the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a Boat Ambulance service in Balimela reservoir, on the occasion of Republic Day.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, DIG, BSF, inaugurated the service. Around 10,000 residents of over 35 villages near the reservoir in the cut-off area will benefit from the initiative. Most of the villagers were unable to access ambulance services due to lack of road connectivity.

The service will be available seven days a week. The boat is equipped with medical oxygen cylinders, drip system, emergency medicines, a physician, paramedical staff and stretchers.

Singh said, “It will meet the emergency health requirement of people. BSF officers will arrange an ambulance to shift the patients to the nearby hospital once they cross the Balimela reservoir."

People of these villages are dependent only on one Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Jodamba village.

“It is a historic moment for us. We thank the district administration and BSF,” said a resident of Swabhiman Anchal. “We are happy that the facility will reach our doorstep," said another resident.

The state government has opened Guripriya bridge.

Recently, BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh, who visited the area, realised that people of Swabhiman Anchal need medical facilities.

