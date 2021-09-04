Odisha: BTech Student Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1 Crore in Bhubaneswar

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch in Odisha seized brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore and arrested a BTech student on Friday. Brown sugar weighing over 1.34 kg has been recovered from the accused. The accused was identified as Manoranjan Das, a BTech graduate of Gurujanga area of Khurda district.

Manoranjan is the mastermind of the drugs business. Brown sugar has been brought from Kolkata to Khorda. Jaleswar was the junction for the drugs business. He was also doing online trading of drugs. He used a password PAU for the drugs business. He has links with two drugs traders and a middleman of Kolkata. The middleman brought drugs from Kolkata to Jaleswar of Baleswar district. Then he brought it from Baleswar to Khorda by bike.

Sanjib Panda, ADG, Crime Branch said that “STF have started a massive operation against drugs business and the narcotics since the last one and half years. The unit has also seized more than 38 kg of brown sugar."

Uma Shankar Das, DCP, Bhubaneswar said, “We will intensify the massive drive in the capital city and outskirts of Bhubaneswar. We will minutely keep watch on slum and small shops who are being engaged with the drugs business."

Manojranjan has tried to trap customers online as well. STF is investigating to trace out his links.

Tejraj Patel, SP, STF said, “We got information from a reliable source that Manoranjan was waiting for some other people near Kumarabast under Khorda Police limits to sell drugs. Our STF team reached the spot and arrested him with brown sugar weighing over 1.34 kg."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here