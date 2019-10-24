Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Odisha Bypoll Results 2019 : BJD Leads over BJP by More Than 23,000 Votes in Bijepur
The Bijepur bypolls were conducted to a high voter turnout after Chief Minister Naveek Patnaik resigned from the constituency and retained his home turf, Hinjili
Representative image of votes being counted by officials. (Photo: PTI)
BJD candidate Rita Sahu has established a lead of 23,365 votes over her nearest rival, Sanat Gartia of the BJP, in the by-poll of Odisha's Bijepur Assembly constituency. While Sahu has polled 31,286 votes, Gartia has secured 7,921 votes and Congress candidate Dilip Kumar Panda has garnered 1,115 votes at the end of the fourth round of counting, an election official said.
The by-election to the politically sensitive seat in Bargarh district of Odisha was necessitated after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had won from two seats in the Assembly polls held in April, resigned from Bijepur and retained his home turf Hinjili, in the Ganjam district of the state. Tight security arrangements have been made for counting of votes being held at Padampur as well.
Interestingly, a report from yesterday stated that voting percentage in Bijepur, the seat that was given up by Patnaik, received total voter turnout of 79.17 percent. The final turnout was higher than the initial estimate by chief electoral officer presiding in Bijepur, S.K Lohani, who had stated that the estimated voter turnout would likely be around 72 percent. With a high voter turnout, further reports from counting is now awaited, and a more concrete image on the constituency should materialise in the hours to come.
