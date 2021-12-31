Odisha: Cabinet Nod to Land Rights for Slum Residents, Grant to Teaching, Non-teaching Staff Under 7th Pay Panel

In a big decision, the Odisha cabinet has approved land rights for slum residents and grant-in-aid under the seventh pay commission to eligible teaching and non-teaching staff. The cabinet was held under chief minister Naveen Patnaik, and it approved nine proposals.

The cabinet approved Jaga Mission for slum residents in five municipal corporations, including Berhampur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

Under the Jaga Mission, the state government will provide land to slum residents of five municipal corporations. Close about 1.9 lakh families will get the benefits under the scheme.

Housing and urban development minister Pratap Jena said, “Under the Jaga Mission, the state government will provide land to slum residents under the jurisdiction of five civic bodies. As many as 1.90 lakh families in 938 slums across five municipal corporation areas will be benefitted under the scheme. The land distribution process will be completed within six months. Under the Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act, 2017, and Jaga Mission, land was provided to people residing in 109 urban local bodies, municipality and NACs across the state that have benefitted around 1.75 lakh families to date.”

“The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, and approved to provide grant-in-aid under seventh pay commission to eligible teaching and non-teaching staff of new aided non-government high schools, upper primary schools, madrasas,” said chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

The cabinet has also approved grant-in-aid under seventh pay commission to eligible teaching and non-teaching employees of new-aided non-government high schools, upper primary schools, madrasas. Around 26,164 employees of non-government aided schools and madrasas will receive benefits of grant-in-aid with effect from January 1, 2022. Odisha Secondary School Teachers Association (OSSTA) and coordination committees of 488 categories. Colleges welcome the state government’s decision and thanked CM Naveen Patnaik.

Prakash Mohanty, president, OSSTA, said, “It is a long pending demand. We are happy with the decision. We thank CM Naveen Patnaik.”

Pabitra Mahala, president, coordination committees of 488 categories college said, “The state government has taken a big decision for to provide grant-in-aid under 7th pay commission to eligible teaching and non-teaching staff. We convey gratitude to chief minister.”

“It is a major decision and happy news for slum residents. We have demanded it for 15 years and sent close to two lakh applications to the CM office. Finally, it has become fruitful and the cabinet has approved it. We are happy with this,” said Pratap Sahu, president, Odisha Basti Sangharsh Samiti.

The cabinet has also approved a proposal for the amendment to the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, Panchayat Samiti Act, and Zilla Parishad Act that aim at inserting provision of filing affidavit by the contesting candidates and provision of disaster management in the three acts.

