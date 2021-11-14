Odisha Chief Justice Teaches Importance of Morals, Ethics to Students in Special Children's Day Event

The Odisha High Court, for the first time in its history, organised a special program for students in the premises of Odisha Judicial academy, Cuttack on account of Children’s Day. The Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice S. Muralidhar, taught students the lessons of equality, justice and ethics. The Chief Justice also advised the students to learn about the country’s constitutional values.

Justice Muralidhar said, “Justice system will not work if only lawyer and judges believe it. It will work when people believe in it. Whatever education & profession you choose, you should remember the morals and ethics of Constitutional values."

The event was organized to provide children legal knowledge, including legal services on the occasion of Children’s Day. Twenty-five students from Ravensa College attended the event. The students were happy to have gotten the opportunity to meet the Chief Justice and get his valuable advice on various issues.

Dibya Darshan Sahu, a student from the Ravenshaw College said, “I will really remember this event life-long."

Ayushman Mishra, another student, said that “It was a very nice experience to participate the event with Chief Justice of Odisha High Court."

Senior advocates and judicial officers also attended the event.

