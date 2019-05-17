English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Odisha CHSE Result 2019: Odisha 12th Result to be Out on May 20 at chseodisha.nic.in, Check Via SMS, Websites
The Odisha CHSE Result 2019 will announce the class 12th result through the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha’s official website chseodisha.nic.in.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Odisha 12th Result 2019 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE Odisha) is all set to declare the Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 in the month of May. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check their Odisha Class 12 Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 through the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha’s official website chseodisha.nic.in. Last year, Odisha HSE Result was announced on May 19. This year, the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha conducted the Class 12 examination from March 7 till March 30 and therefore, the Odisha Intermediate results 2019 are expected to be announced this month.
Students who are waiting for their Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 can check their result on these websites as well examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Odisha CHSE Result 2019: Here’s how to check your results
Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link to view your Odisha HSE Result 2019. This link for Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will get activated after the official declaration of result announcement.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new window.
Step 4: Login with your required details such as your roll number for Odisha 12th Result 2019
Step 5: After submitting all your details, click on the ‘Find Odisha CHSE Result 2019’ button.
Step 6: Your Odisha HSE Result 2019 will appear on your screen.
Step 7: Check your result carefully and download it for future use.
Students can also check their Odisha Plus Two Results / Orissa Class 12 Results 2019 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT
OR12 ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
Students who are waiting for their Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 can check their result on these websites as well examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Odisha CHSE Result 2019: Here’s how to check your results
Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link to view your Odisha HSE Result 2019. This link for Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will get activated after the official declaration of result announcement.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new window.
Step 4: Login with your required details such as your roll number for Odisha 12th Result 2019
Step 5: After submitting all your details, click on the ‘Find Odisha CHSE Result 2019’ button.
Step 6: Your Odisha HSE Result 2019 will appear on your screen.
Step 7: Check your result carefully and download it for future use.
Students can also check their Odisha Plus Two Results / Orissa Class 12 Results 2019 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results