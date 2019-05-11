English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Odisha CHSE Result 2019: Odisha 12th Result to be Out Soon at chseodisha.nic.in, Check Via SMS, Websites
The Odisha CHSE Result 2019 will announce the class 12th result through the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha’s official website chseodisha.nic.in.
Odisha 12th Result 2019 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE Odisha) is all set to declare the Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 in the month of May. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check their Odisha Class 12 Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 through the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha’s official website chseodisha.nic.in. Last year, Odisha HSE Result was announced on May 19. This year, the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha conducted the Class 12 examination from March 7 till March 30 and therefore, the Odisha Intermediate results 2019 are expected to be announced this month.
Students who are waiting for their Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 can check their result on these websites as well examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Odisha CHSE Result 2019: Here’s how to check your results
Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link to view your Odisha HSE Result 2019. This link for Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will get activated after the official declaration of result announcement.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new window.
Step 4: Login with your required details such as your roll number for Odisha 12th Result 2019
Step 5: After submitting all your details, click on the ‘Find Odisha CHSE Result 2019’ button.
Step 6: Your Odisha HSE Result 2019 will appear on your screen.
Step 7: Check your result carefully and download it for future use.
Students can also check their Odisha Plus Two Results / Orissa Class 12 Results 2019 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT
OR12 ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
