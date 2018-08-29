English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Odisha Civil Services Exam 2018 Notification out, Apply from 3rd September 2018
The application process for the same is scheduled to begin on 3rd September 2018 and interested candidates must apply online on or before 3rd October 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Odisha Civil Services Exam 2018 Notification has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on its official website - opsconline.gov.in. OPSC aims to fill 218 vacancies for various departments. The application process for the same is scheduled to begin on 3rd September 2018 and interested candidates must apply online on or before 3rd October 2018.
Applicants will be able to pay the application fee till 5th October 2018.
Application Fee:
Applicants are required to pay an examination fee of Rs.300. SC/ST candidates of Odisha and PwD candidates with 40% disability are exempted from paying the same.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st January 2018.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or Institution.
Selection Process:
The selection process will be completed in three stages viz Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Personality Test or Interview.
The official notification can be downloaded from the url mentioned below: http://opsconline.gov.in/051819.pdf
Applicants will be able to pay the application fee till 5th October 2018.
Application Fee:
Applicants are required to pay an examination fee of Rs.300. SC/ST candidates of Odisha and PwD candidates with 40% disability are exempted from paying the same.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st January 2018.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or Institution.
Selection Process:
The selection process will be completed in three stages viz Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Personality Test or Interview.
The official notification can be downloaded from the url mentioned below: http://opsconline.gov.in/051819.pdf
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Will Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor Make Their Dream Debut With Karan Johar’s Film?
- MSI GF63 8RD Review: A No-Compromise Gaming Laptop, With a Seriously Cool Price Tag
- Google For India 2018: Google Updates Assistant For Android And Home Smart Speakers
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...