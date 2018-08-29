GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Odisha Civil Services Exam 2018 Notification out, Apply from 3rd September 2018

The application process for the same is scheduled to begin on 3rd September 2018 and interested candidates must apply online on or before 3rd October 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 29, 2018, 2:57 PM IST
Odisha Civil Services Exam 2018 Notification has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on its official website - opsconline.gov.in. OPSC aims to fill 218 vacancies for various departments. The application process for the same is scheduled to begin on 3rd September 2018 and interested candidates must apply online on or before 3rd October 2018.

Applicants will be able to pay the application fee till 5th October 2018.

Application Fee:

Applicants are required to pay an examination fee of Rs.300. SC/ST candidates of Odisha and PwD candidates with 40% disability are exempted from paying the same.

Age-Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st January 2018.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or Institution.

Selection Process:

The selection process will be completed in three stages viz Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Personality Test or Interview.
The official notification can be downloaded from the url mentioned below: http://opsconline.gov.in/051819.pdf
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
