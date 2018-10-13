GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2018 postponed to 25th November 2018

Earlier in August this year, OPSC had released the notification of Odisha Civil Services Examination 2018 and held the application process in September 2018, last month.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 13, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2018 has been postponed to 25th November 2018. As per the Examination Calendar on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the OPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam-2018 against Advertisement number 05 of 2018-19 will be conducted on ‘25.11.2018 ’.

Earlier in August this year, OPSC had released the notification of Odisha Civil Services Examination 2018 and held the application process in September 2018, last month. As per the original schedule OPSC was scheduled to organize the Prelims on 28th October 2018; however, due to ‘unavoidable technical circumstances due to interruption of Odisha State Data Centre VPN services’ the commission has deferred the examination till 25th November 2018.

Candidates who had successfully registered for Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2018 must check the official website http://opsc.gov.in frequently to stay abreast with any modifications in the examination schedule or any other scheme of Odisha Civil Services Competitive Exam 2018.

Candidates can read the official advertisement at the below mentioned url:
http://opsconline.gov.in/051819.pdf



