English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Odisha Class 10 Matric Result 2018 LIVE: BSE Odisha Class 10 Results on bseodisha.nic.in. Pass Percentage 76.29
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will declare the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in. Students can also get their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on mobile via SMS
(Image: News18.com)
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will release the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 today at 9 am. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will declare the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be available online at 12 pm, as per Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE officials.
The BSE Odisha Board of Secondary Education conducted the BSE Class examination 2018 from February 23 to March 8 2018. The BSE Board of Secondary Education's BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will also be released on results.nic.in or examresults.net
LIVE UPDATES:
10:50 am: School and Mass Education Minister Badrinarayan Patra informed that the results of the Matric examination will be available on the websites 12 pm onwards.
10:15 am: Badri Narayan Patra released the BSE Class 10 results from the Cuttack Central Office of the board, the report said.
10:00 am: 1516 examinees were caught cheating and rumours of question papers going viral on social media were reported. The BSE Orissa Exam 2018 had engaged 13,280 teachers for the evaluation of the answer sheets in 57 centres.
9:50 am: Despite tight security measures the examination this year was surrounded by controversies of cheating and paper leak.
9:20 am: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be available for students at 12 pm. Stya hooked for updates
9:15 am: The pass percentage for BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 is announced by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE.
9:07 am: The pass percentage for BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 is 76.29%
9:07 am: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 declared by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE officials.
9:02 am: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be available online at 12 pm, as per Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE officials.
9:00 am: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE officials will be addressing a press conference shortly.
8:50 am: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be declared shortly
Steps student needs to follow to check their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in
Step2: Look for the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Board Class 10 Matric Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Matric Results 2018 for future reference
Students can also get their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
Get Odisha Class 10 Results / BSE Orissa 10th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
As many as 5,90,363 students had appeared the BSE Odisha 10th examinations 2018.
Although tight security measures were arranged by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Orissa to prevent malpractice, the examination this year was surrounded by controversies. 1516 examinees for Orissa Board Exam 2018 were caught cheating and rumours of question papers going viral on social media were reported.
Also Watch
The BSE Odisha Board of Secondary Education conducted the BSE Class examination 2018 from February 23 to March 8 2018. The BSE Board of Secondary Education's BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will also be released on results.nic.in or examresults.net
LIVE UPDATES:
10:50 am: School and Mass Education Minister Badrinarayan Patra informed that the results of the Matric examination will be available on the websites 12 pm onwards.
10:15 am: Badri Narayan Patra released the BSE Class 10 results from the Cuttack Central Office of the board, the report said.
10:00 am: 1516 examinees were caught cheating and rumours of question papers going viral on social media were reported. The BSE Orissa Exam 2018 had engaged 13,280 teachers for the evaluation of the answer sheets in 57 centres.
9:50 am: Despite tight security measures the examination this year was surrounded by controversies of cheating and paper leak.
9:20 am: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be available for students at 12 pm. Stya hooked for updates
9:15 am: The pass percentage for BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 is announced by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE.
9:07 am: The pass percentage for BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 is 76.29%
9:07 am: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 declared by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE officials.
9:02 am: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be available online at 12 pm, as per Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE officials.
9:00 am: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE officials will be addressing a press conference shortly.
8:50 am: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be declared shortly
Steps student needs to follow to check their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in
Step2: Look for the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Board Class 10 Matric Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Matric Results 2018 for future reference
Students can also get their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
Get Odisha Class 10 Results / BSE Orissa 10th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
As many as 5,90,363 students had appeared the BSE Odisha 10th examinations 2018.
Although tight security measures were arranged by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Orissa to prevent malpractice, the examination this year was surrounded by controversies. 1516 examinees for Orissa Board Exam 2018 were caught cheating and rumours of question papers going viral on social media were reported.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Is Kareena Kapoor Planning to Skip Her 'Veere' Di Wedding?
- Diljit Dosanjh and His Love for 'High-End Gadiyan' - Songs with Luxury Car References
- Andres Iniesta is the Unobtrusive Jewel That Outshone the Rest in Barcelona’s Crown
- New WhatsApp Domain Lets Users Chat Without Opening The App: Here is How it Works
- Doubles Coach Kim Tan Her Focussed on Bringing Out the Best From the Players Despite Challenges