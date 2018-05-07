GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Odisha Class 10 Matric Result 2018 LIVE: BSE Odisha Class 10 Results on bseodisha.nic.in. Pass Percentage 76.29

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will declare the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in. Students can also get their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on mobile via SMS

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Odisha Class 10 Matric Result 2018 LIVE: BSE Odisha Class 10 Results on bseodisha.nic.in. Pass Percentage 76.29
(Image: News18.com)
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will release the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 today at 9 am. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will declare the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be available online at 12 pm, as per Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE officials.

The BSE Odisha Board of Secondary Education conducted the BSE Class examination 2018 from February  23 to March 8 2018. The BSE Board of Secondary Education's BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will also be released on results.nic.in or examresults.net

LIVE UPDATES:

10:50 am: School and Mass Education Minister Badrinarayan Patra informed that the results of the Matric examination will be available on the websites 12 pm onwards.

10:15 am: Badri Narayan Patra released the BSE Class 10 results from the Cuttack Central Office of the board, the report said.

10:00 am: 1516 examinees were caught cheating and rumours of question papers going viral on social media were reported. The BSE Orissa Exam 2018 had engaged 13,280 teachers for the evaluation of the answer sheets in 57 centres.

9:50 am:  Despite tight security measures the examination this year was surrounded by controversies of cheating and paper leak.

9:20 am: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be available for students at 12 pm. Stya hooked for updates

9:15 am: The pass percentage for BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 is announced by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE.

9:07 am: The pass percentage for BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 is 76.29%

9:07 am: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 declared by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE officials.

9:02 am:  The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be available online at 12 pm, as per Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE officials.

9:00 am: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE officials will be addressing a press conference shortly.

8:50 am:  The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be declared shortly

Steps student needs to follow to check their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018:

Step 1: Click on the official website Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Step2: Look for the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Board Class 10 Matric Results 2018

Step 3: Click  on the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Results 2018

Step 4: Enter roll number

Step 5: Download the Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Matric Results 2018 for future reference

Students can also get their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:

Get Odisha Class 10 Results / BSE Orissa 10th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

As many as 5,90,363 students had appeared the BSE Odisha 10th examinations 2018.

Although tight security measures were arranged by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Orissa to prevent malpractice, the examination this year was surrounded by controversies. 1516 examinees for Orissa Board Exam 2018 were caught cheating and rumours of question papers going viral on social media were reported.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

Recommended For You