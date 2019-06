Odisha Class 12 Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce HSC 12th Results Shortly at chseodisha.nic.in; Steps, Links

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to declare the Odisha class 12 Result 2019, Odisha Board HSC Result 2019 in the first week of June. Therefore, the Odisha Board students who had appeared for the Intermediate examination must be ready with their CHSE admit cards or hall tickets so that there is no unnecessary delay caused at the time of result declaration. The Odisha 12th Result or the Odisha HSC results will be released by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha on its official website at chseodisha.nic.in Students can alternatively check their result on other websites such as: examresults.in indiaresults.com and results.gov.in . In 2018, Odisha HSE Result was announced on May 19. In 2019, the CHSE Odisha had conducted the Class 12 examination from March 7 till March 30.Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in Step 2: Click on the link to view your Odisha HSE Result 2019. This link for Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will get activated after the official declaration of result announcement.Step 3: You will be directed to a new window.Step 4: Login with your required details such as your roll number for Odisha 12thResult 2019Step 5: After submitting all your details, click on the ‘Find Odisha CHSE Result 2019’ button.Step 6: Your Odisha HSE Result 2019 will appear on your screen.Step 7: Check your result carefully and download it for future use.Students can also check their Odisha Plus Two Results/Orissa Class 12 Results 2019 on Mobile - SMSSMS -