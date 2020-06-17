Odisha CM Announces Rs 25 Lakh Each for Kin of Jawans Martyred in Clash With Chinese Troops

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each from Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of the kin of the two Odia jawans, who were killed during a clash with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh.

As many as 20 Indian Army jawans and an officer were martyred at Galwan Valley along the India-China border following a clash with Chinese PLA soldiers on Monday night.

The two jawans are Chandrakant Pradhan from Kandhamal district and Naib Subedar Nanduram Soren from Mayurbhanj district.

The Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the death of two Odia jawans and conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved families.

He praised their bravery and courage and their supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel.

"Join the nation to salute the bravehearts of #IndianArmy who made the supreme sacrifice at #GalwanValley, protecting the integrity of our nation. Deepest condolences to the families of the brave martyrs," Patnaik tweeted.

