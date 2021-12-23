Odisha CM Announces Rs 6,000 Special Covid Assistance for Newspaper Hawkers

In a first, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced Rs 4.38 crore special Covid assistance for newspaper hawkers. Under this assistance, Rs 6,000 will be provided to each registered hawker in the state.

The Department of Information & Public Relations prepared and registered digital databases of 7,300 hawkers. The assistance will be provided by the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The amount will be credited directly to their bank account.

Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik said that “I am happy to provide their rights to newspaper hawkers. It is a first in-country. The hawkers are a bridge between newspapers and readers. Let it be summer, rain, or winter, and even during the Covid pandemic, they forgot their grief and provided newspapers to the readers. Even in the digital age, the demand for newspapers has not diminished. All hawkers will get special financial assistance of Rs. 6000 from CMRF. Along with the Covid assistance, the hawkers would be included in the unorganized Social Security Board and provided assistance. Arrangements have also been made to provide Rs 1.5 lakh to the hawkers who have been permanently disabled due to accidents. An assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided in case of accidental death, Rs 1 lakh in case of natural death, and for those who are completely disabled in the accident.

Raghunandan Das, I &PR Minister said that."This is a very good scheme. The newspaper hawkers provide service round the year. They have adversely affected in Covid-19 pandemic and faced lots of problems due to financial crisis. Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik has felt this and announced special financial assistance of Rs. 6000 for News Paper hawkers. The amount will be deposited in a bank account"

The Chief Minister also announced that worksheds would be set up at the district level for the benefit of hackers. It will be built by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Hawkers are being happy with this announcement.

Manas Mangaraj, Media advisor to Odisha Govt said that" The Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik announced the financial assistance for Newspaper hawkers. It is first in the Country. Near about 7300 hawkers will be benefitted under the scheme. Rs. 6000 will be deposited in the bank account of beneficiaries.

“The newspaper hawkers will be included in the social security Act. They will get all the benefits under the scheme. An assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided in case of accidental death, work sheds would be set up at the district level for the benefit of hackers" said I & PR Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi.

“It is out of expression. Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik has taken the historic decision for the welfare of the hawkers’ families. We are praying healthy and long life of our beloved Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik" said hawker Pradip Kumar Jena.

Earlier the state govt had announced the social security scheme for newspaper hawkers across the state. Under the scheme, the family member of hawkers would be getting financial assistance in the case of accident & natural death.

